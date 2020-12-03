ASHLAND
Winter Wonderland of Lights once again is sponsoring its Home and Business Decorating Contest, according to WWOL’s Marion Russell.
The Home Decorating Contest will award winning plaques for each of the four categories and the Business Contest awards the Jonathan Ferguson Traveling Trophy, which will be displayed in the winning business for one year.
The theme for this year’s Winter Wonderland of Lights us “A Christmas Miracle.” The deadline for applications is Dec. 11. Applications may be obtained at winterwonderlandoflights.org. You may also email marionrussell@windstream.net or call the Ashland Alliance at (606) 324-5111. Judging is independent of the Winter Wonderland of Lights Committee.
Temporary closure of Ky. 2
GRAYSON
Grayson RECC has notified the Kentucky Department of Highways that utility work will cause a temporary closure of Ky. 2 in Carter County today.
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, crews will close the route for several hours at the 6-7 mile marker around Bethel Hill for utility pole replacement. During the closure, through traffic may detour using Ky. 182 and U.S. 60 through Olive Hill.
Ky. Power names West VP
ASHLAND
Kentucky Power has promoted Brian West to vice president, Regulatory and Finance, effective Jan. 1, 2021. West replaces Ranie Wohnhas, who is retiring after 41 years.
“Brian is a leader in regulatory services and finance with broad knowledge in both areas,” said Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power’s president and chief operating officer. “We are fortunate to have his expertise at Kentucky Power. Brian will continue to be a great fit as Kentucky Power works every day to provide safe, reliable and affordable power to its customers in eastern Kentucky.”
West, a native of central Ohio, has been with AEP since 1989. He first worked in Portsmouth as a customer services associate. He held various other customer services positions before moving to the regulatory services group in 2008. West has worked as a case manager on energy efficiency, integrated resource planning and renewable filings and has worked on rate cases in West Virginia and Tennessee. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Ohio Dominican University and a bachelor’s degree in business management as well as an associate degree in electronics technology, both from Ohio University.
Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties.
MEETING
Today: The Greenup County Board of Health will meet at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Greenup County Health Department, Health Education Center, and will include the election of the Board of Health officers, the fiscal year 2021 Greenup County Health Taxing District budget update, the fiscal year 2021 Greenup County Health Department operational budget update, the submission of the fiscal year 2020 audits and a COVID response update. For more information, contact the health department by calling (606) 473-9838.