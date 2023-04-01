GCHD sets hours
GREENUP
Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday.
The health department will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10.
‘Requiem’ to show on April 7
HUNTINGTON
Johnson Memorial United Church will present Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” at 7 p.m. Friday.
The musical work is sung by the Sanctuary Choir and accompanied by a group of chamber musicians from Marshall University, Charleston and oboist Richard Kravchak of Las Vegas.
At its core, a Requiem is a prayer for rest, traditionally for the deceased. The five movements of Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living,” however, form a narrative just as much for the living and their struggle with pain, loss and sorrow as for the dead, Bruce Rous, director of music at the church said.
“We have fallen in love with this challenging work of music. It’s a departure from more traditional classical masses, both in text and also in terms of music: more. At times, the piece sounds almost cinematic, like a beautiful movie score,” Rous said. “As difficult as it has been to learn the work, the rewards of singing and playing such a terrific piece are numerous. It’s a beautiful addition to one’s Lenten journey.”
Johnson Memorial is at 513 10th St. For more information, call the church office at (304) 525-8116.
Good Friday lunch hosted
IRONTON
Ironton Area Ministerial Association will host a Good Friday luncheon on Friday, April 7, at noon at Ironton First Methodist at 101 N. 5th Street.
Below are the seven sayings from the Cross:
1. Rev. Rex Howe, President of Tri-State Bible College (Luke 23:34) “Father, forgive them.”
2. Rev. Randy Franz, First Presbyterian (Luke 23:43) “…today you will be with Me in Paradise.”
3. Dr. Yakubu Jakada, First Nazarene of Ironton (John 19:26-27) “Woman, behold your son!”
4. Bishop Isaac Glover, New Jerusalem Christian Center (Matthew 27:46) “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”
5. Fr Wayne Morris, St Ann Chesapeake, St Joseph Ironton, St Lawrence Ironton, St Mary Pine Grove (John 19:28) “I thirst.”
6. Rev. Ryan Byers, South Point First Nazarene (John 19:30) “It is finished!”
7. Rev. Robby Brown, Be Hope Church Ironton (Luke 23:46) “Father, into Your hands I commit My spirit.”
Holy Week services listed
KENOVA
The Ceredo-Kenova Ministerial Association will host daily Holy Week Services at noon daily Monday through Friday at the Kenova United Methodist Church at 503 15th St.
Each service will include lunch, during which time a freewill offering will be offered for the Good Samaritan Center.
A speaker and music schedule follows:
Monday — Music: Zach Johnson (First Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Kenova); message: Marty Gute (First Congregational);
Tuesday — Music and message to be shared by Matt Christian (20th Street Baptist) and Josh Nunley (Kenova Church of God);
Wednesday — Music: Saints Alive; Message: First Baptist of Kenova;
Thursday — Music and Message: Jeff Canterbury (First Baptist of Ceredo);
Friday — Music: Kenova United Methodist Church; message: Tom Baisden (Ceredo United Methodist Church).
Services will be livestreamed on the CK Holy Week 2023 Facebook page. Donations to the center may be made by check to The Good Samaritan Center 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova, WV 25530, with “Holy Week” in the memo line.
