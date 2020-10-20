HUNTINGTON
The Museum Store Holiday Preview will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 and will continue through 5 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The event has been expanded to six days to help maintain social distancing: Visitors must get free timed tickets to the event via Eventbrite.com or by visiting hmoa.org and clicking on the Admission Policy bar at the top of the home page. Assistance with tickets is available by calling (304) 529-2701.
Museum Members will be eligible for a one-time 20 percent discount on all Museum Store merchandise by bringing their membership card or Holiday Preview postcard to the event.
Self-defense seminar planned
ASHLAND
A self-defense event for women will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the youth gym of the Ashland Area YMCA. Registration is $12 per person.
The Self-defense Awareness and Familiarization Exchange program instructor will be Holly Solano, a Rape Aggression Defense-certified self-defense instructor in women’s basic, aerosol defense, keychain defense options, and SAFE (BPD, ADO, KDO, SAFE). She has shared RAD skills with Girl Scouts, college students, moms and co-worker groups, refugees and asylum seekers, assault survivors and grandmother groups of diverse cultural and spiritual backgrounds in four states.
Women must be at least 13 and with an adult female to attend; women with physical handicaps such as crutches or wheelchairs are welcome.
Those attending are asked to bring water and wear a mask; athletic footwear is suggested, with comfortable clothing.
For more information, call (606) 923-3349 or (606) 326-1234.
Day of the Dead event planned
IRONTON
An online program titled "¡Conversemos! Lunch and Learn: Day of the Dead" will be at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 29.
Hosted by Ohio University-Southern, the program will explore the history and importance of the Day of the Dead in Mexican culture.
To register and to participate, visit ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a9m6mwA2nP6i86N.
For more information, email Robert Pleasant at pleasanr@ohio.edu or call (740) 533-4608 or email Tim Mollett at mollett@ohio.edu.
HMA to offer virtual tour
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art and 4th Avenue Arts will present October’s virtual 4th Tuesday Tour.
In connection to the exhibition "The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus," 4th Avenue Arts is creating an original dance theater performance based on “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” written in 1812 by German brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. The performance will feature excerpts from many of the beloved fairy tales including "Hansel and Gretel," "Rumpelstiltskin" and "Cinderella." HMA’s Facebook page will premiere the performance at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. The museum's website will provide instructions for making a Tiny Tale book and a meatball recipe.
Horror theme of online event
IRONTON
The online event "An Afternoon of Fear: Horror Stories" will be presented at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 30 by Ohio University-Southern.
Eric Brown, OUS career coach and amateur horror scholar, will lead the study of five true horror stories.
For more information, email browne4@ohio.edu or call (740) 533-4562
Rocco’s dinner to support EMS
CEREDO
The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department has once again teamed up with popular Restaurateur, Rocco Murlale, to raise money for the improved emergency services, for the 20th annual Sunday dinner with Rocco.
Sunday dinner with Rocco will be conducted on Oct. 25 at the main Ceredo VFD station, on 700 “B” Street. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The menu will consist of Rocco’s famous spaghetti, bread and dessert. Cost is $5. Due to COVID-19, they will offer drive-thru, takeout and delivery. Call (304) 453-4808 for more information.
“We are pleased to team up with Rocco for the annual Sunday dinner,” said Juanita Wilson, EMS Director of the Ceredo VFD. “Rocco’s culinary skills are legendary in the Tri-State. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Rocco’s spaghetti dinner and benefit the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department.”
The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department serves the municipal limits of Ceredo and surrounding areas of northern Wayne County. The department responds to over 1,500 emergency calls each year. The Ceredo VFD would like to thank the community for all their support over the years.