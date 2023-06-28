HMA to present folk art from collection
The Huntington Museum of Art will present “Folk Art: Eclectic Expressions from the Collection” from July 1 through Sept. 24, 2023.
“It’s going to be the summer of folk art at the Huntington Museum of Art,” said HMA Senior Curator/Exhibition Designer John Farley. “This exhibit of folk art from our permanent collection includes standout examples by Dilmus Hall and Howard Finster, among others. This overview of folk art will serve as an anchor to two additional folk art exhibits also scheduled for this summer at HMA, highlighting the work of Minnie Adkins and Mike Norris as well as Earl Gray.”
“Folk Art: Eclectic Expressions from the Collection” has been curated from HMA’s 200 works by self-taught artists and includes paintings, drawings, sculptures, textiles and examples of vernacular furniture — most created in Kentucky and West Virginia.
“This exhibition reminds us that living creatively and expressively is not reserved for those with specialized artistic training or academic education,” Farley said. “Making things with our hands, our hearts, and our minds is the province of all people.”
This exhibit is presented with support from the City of Huntington Mayor’s Council for the Arts.
This exhibit is presented with support from The Isabelle Gwynn and Robert Daine Exhibition Endowment.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information on exhibits or events at HMA, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.
Annual pie contest July 15
IRONTON
The Lawrence County Ohio Museum will host its annual pie contest on Saturday, July 15. The contest will begin at 2 p.m. Participants will be judged in two groups, amateur and business.
Everyone is welcome to participate. Guests will be able to sample the pies after the contest.
The museum is at 506 South 6th Street in Ironton.
