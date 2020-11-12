HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art has received a $40,000 grant through the Mid Atlantic Arts Regional Resilience Fund.
The grant will help reach new audiences, HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said.
Thirty-eight organizations are being awarded $1,594,340 after 154 institutions were invited to apply for the grants from 528 nominated groups. Two awards are going to West Virginia organizations. In addition to the HMA grant, the Contemporary American Theatre Festival in Shepherdstown, W.Va., has been awarded $32,470.
Writing contest for
Kentucky students
FRANKFORT
Students of all ages can explore Kentucky’s mighty oaks through this year’s Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing contests.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, in cooperation with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, sponsor the annual contest and provide materials that can be used in classrooms or at home to help students learn about the year’s topic.
Articles, suggested projects, fun facts and trivia have been provided to help students understand the importance and benefits of trees, and the impact oak trees in particular have on Kentucky’s economy, environment and forest health.
The art contest for students in grades one through five, and a writing contest for students in grades six through 12, allow students to use the knowledge they have gained about the topic and transform it into creative artwork and written essays.
The art and conservation writing contests began in 1974 and 1944, respectively. Claypool was the first assistant director of the Division of Conservation and was hired in 1947. He became director in 1960.
During this year’s contest, students will learn about the anatomy of and the numerous products made from trees, including bourbon barrels; how trees affect Kentucky’s water and soil; and specifics about oak trees and Kentucky’s champion trees. They will then create essays or posters to show what they have learned.
Schools and home school students should choose their winning entries and submit those to the local conservation district by Dec. 1. The county will then narrow the entries and send finalists to the Cabinet for state judging.
Students can earn monetary prizes at the school, county, regional and state levels. County winners will receive $25 from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation. Area winners receive $50. State first, second and third place winners receive $250, $150 and $50 respectively. Many local conservation districts and other sponsors also provide prizes.
For more information, visit your local conservation district office or bit.ly/ClaypoolArtWritingContest.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Nov. 11 are: first — Jody Lowman and Clara Marcum (tie); second — Jo Weller; third — Jacque Brownstead; fourth — Karen Maher.
Elf hunt in parks
upcoming
HUNTINGTON
A holiday scavenger hunt will begin on Dec. 14, presented by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
A toy elf will be hidden in one of the district's 13 parks. Clues will be posted twice a day on the GHRPD Facebook page from Dec. 14 through 18. Whoever wins the elf and returns him to the park office in Heritage Station will win a prize.
For more information, email GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954.
Cabell library
remain open
HUNTINGTON
The Cabell County Library and its branches remain open, but because of the county stay-at-home order and the rise in COVIDS-19 cases in ther area, the library encourages users to use the drive-through window at the downtown branch.
The window is on the Fifth Avenue side of the building and can be accessed by patrons in cars or on foot.
Use the library's website to place items on hold to be picked up.