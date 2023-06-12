HMA fundraiser set for July 1

HUNTINGTON

The Bubbles & Bourbon Brunch fundraiser at the Huntington Museum of Art will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1 in the museum courtyard under tent cover.

The ticketed fundraising event features a full-service bubble bar where patrons can build their own mimosas; a signature bourbon cocktail; and brunch catered by SIP, with treats from Camden Corner. A silent auction, event photography, musical entertainment and a door prize are included. Attendees must be at least 21.

Tickets, which are $125 each, can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/bubbles-bourbon-brunch-tickets-648187164257.

MEETINGS

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Greenup County Fiscal Court meeting.

6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education, Boyd County High School Alumni Auditorium.

