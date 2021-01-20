HUNTINGTON
The American Fundraising Foundation has announced the Huntington Museum of Art as one of 17 Golden Pear Award recipients as part of its expanded support for qualified nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.
“It’s both gratifying and humbling to be recognized nationally for the work taking place at the Huntington Museum of Art,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said. “HMA is honored to be recognized with a Golden Pear Award from among over one thousand organizations that applied. The $2,500 award from the American Fundraising Foundation, also known as AmFund, will help HMA continue to provide world-class exhibits in addition to nature and education opportunities for children and adults in the Tri-State community.”
More than 1,100 organizations applied for these additional funding opportunity grants because of the adverse impact of the pandemic on their fundraising abilities. This is the second wave of grants awarded by AmFund bringing the total distribution of unrestricted funds to over $105,000.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
Alzheimer's events
to be offered
The Alzheimer's Association has several events scheduled.
• The two-part, online program titled "Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia" will be at 2 p.m. Friday and Jan. 29.
• Caregiver support groups are offered online from 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26; noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 28; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23.
• "Nursing Facility Caregiver Support Group for Families Who Have Loved Ones Living in Care Facilities" will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23.
• Upcoming virtual caregiver support groups will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 1; noon on Feb. 10; 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11; 6 p.m. Feb. 15; 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15; 4 p.m. Feb. 16; 1 p.m. Feb. 18; noon Feb. 25. All are online.
• "Nursing Facility Caregiver Support Group for Families Who Have Loved Ones Living in Care Facilities in the FIVCO and Gateway Areas" will be online at noon Feb. 25.
• The Memory Café, a social group where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially engaged with others traveling the same journey, will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 online.
• Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia will be online at 1 p.m. Feb. 9.
• Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's will be online at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 and at 1 p.m. Feb. 16.
• A webinar titled "Matters of the Mind: The Importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Alzheimer's Disease Research" will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25.
To register, call (800) 272-3900.