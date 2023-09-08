Historical tour of Ironton set
IRONTON
The Lawrence County Historical Society will offer its annual Cemetery Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at in Woodland Cemetery.
Parking is available in the Vertiv parking lot on the corner of Lorain and 9th. Buses will continuously run, giving people an opportunity to safely and conveniently enter the cemetery. Guests may also walk on the sidewalks across the bridge.
Programs will be available for $3.
For more information and information about wheelchair access, call or text Nicole Ratliff Cox at (740) 646-4104.
Gallery to accept submissions
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will accept submissions of original art from regional artists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 25.
Artists may submit up to three pieces in any medium with a focus on all that’s traditional and special. Pieces must be ready to hang with identifying information on the back; sculpture and 3D pieces must be ready for display.
There is no entry fee, but the gallery will take 20% on all pieces sold.
The opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 with a performance by bluegrass artist Don Rigsby and friends.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St.
Art in the Park upcoming
HUNTINGTON
The Tri-State Arts Association will present Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Ritter Park.
More than 23 artisans from the region will display their paintings, photographs and pottery.
Children’s art activities will be available. Food trucks and entertainment will be on scene.
Homeschool cooking class offered
GREENUP
The main branch of the Greenup County Public Library will offer a homeschool cooking class with Lora Pullin on Tuesday.
Class for 6- to 12-year-olds will be from 11 a.m. to noon; class for 12 and older will be from noon to 1 p.m.
Pullin is Greenup County Extension Agent for family and consumer science.
Oktoberfest slated for Oct. 30
RUSSELL
The second annual Oktoberfest at Eridanus Brewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the brewery at 501 Ferry St.
Co-owner and head brewer Justin Matthews said the event is popular with the public.
“After the success of last year’s Oktoberfest, we wanted to create another event for craft beer enthusiasts, but also a safe and fun environment for families as well,” he said. “Oktoberfest promises to be a fun-filled day of games for all ages, live music and guest breweries from other parts of Kentucky.”
Dragonfly Outdoor Café will be onsite serving German-themed foods as well as the regular menu.
Admission is free, while food and drink prices will vary.
More information can be found on the Facebook page or at eridanusbrewing.com.
Fire victims’ memorial Sept. 12
CATLETTSBURG
Family, friends and community members will gather to remember the lives of Michael DeBoard, Courtney DeBoard, Tara Petty, Mary Jane Jenkins, Kenny Jenkins and Mark Lee Jenkins next Tuesday.
The annual vigil will be held for the 26th anniversary of a devastating fire that claimed the lives of seven people around 8 p.m. near the site of the former apartment building at 2505 Center Street.
Staff reports