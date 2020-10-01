GREENUP
The annual Michael Tygart Loop Trail Hike will be Saturday at Greenbo State Park.
Participants should meet at the boat dock at 9 a.m. to hike all or part of the trail.
Scouts, church groups and their families are encouraged to participate.
A donation of one can of food per hiker is appreciated.
Holiday market will be Nov. 7
WURTLAND
Greenup Holiday Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 outdoors at the McConnell House, with a rain date of Nov. 14.
All items for sale will be handmade/homemade by local artists.
Social distancing and mask wearing are required.
The McConnell House is at 97 Wurtland Ave.
City plans Halloween event
ASHLAND
The City of Ashland Parks and Recreation Department is still accepting sponsors for its Quar-O-Teen Halloween, set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Central Park.
The drive-through trick-or-treat will include an appearance by Peanut the Clown. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.
Cars may enter from 17th Street or 22nd Street. Volunteers will pass out pre-packaged goody bags to children as vehicles drive by.
For more information or to become a sponsor, call (606) 385-3295.
2 days set for Market 474
GRAYSON
Carter County Tourism has scheduled two Market 474 events at a new location at 207 N. Carol Malone Boulevard.
An evening market is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Second Saturday Market will be fromm 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10.
The open-air market will feature local art, handmade items and crafts, specialty items and produce.
For more information, call (606) 316-4175.
Virtual meeting will be Tuesday
CATLETTSBURG
Boyd County Extension District Board Zoom meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Join from PC, Mac, Linux, or mobile device: https://uky.zoom.us/j/84468883706?pwd=M0xlU2ZDMnl2cHlLeGxCS2RwV2I3UT09
Or iPhone one-tap (US Toll): 13126266799,84468883706# or 16468769923,84468883706#
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 30 are: first — Clara Marcum; second — Teri McKee; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Norma Meek.