Dressing Room sale upcoming
ASHLAND
The Friends of The Dressing Room will have a sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Neighborhood.
Items for sale will include linens, jewelry, yard art, framed wall art, small furniture, toys, UK stuff, books, electronics, brand name china and knickknacks.
The Dressing Room depends on donations of clothing and bedding which they process and make available to the Tri-State’s less fortunate. Many items donated do not fit the organization’s mission. Those are the items in the sale.
For more information, call (606) 324-5400.
Museum sets KidsFest
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Children’s Museum will launch its inaugural KidsFest on Saturday, which will continue through June 12 at various locations throughout the city.
KidsFest offers children the chance to go on a treasure hunt, watch a comedy show, try a yoga class, dance with robots, compete in a cardboard boat race, build a fort, take their teddy bears for a check-up and meet a princess.
The multi-day festival includes more than 20 businesses, 10 local organizations and dozens of community members. Proceeds raised during KidsFest will benefit Huntington Children’s Museum, which just unveiled its newly purchased home at 1700 Washington Ave.
For the Kidsfest schedule of events, visit hcmkids.org/kidsfest.
Hike for Hospice June 18
PORTSMOUTH
SOMC’s Hike for Hospice will be June 18 in the Friends Center Parking Lot. The hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. with registration starting at 8:30 a.m.
The annual event raises funds for the SOMC Hospice Caritas Fund, which supports patients with life-limiting illness and their families, ensuring they have the support they need to navigate end-of-life care.
For more information, call (740) 356-2561.
Sale planned at Grayson Center
GRAYSON
Ladies of the Carter County Senior Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the lounge of the center.
All proceeds will go to the senior’s activity fund.
MEETINGS
Thursday
9 a.m. — Sanitation District 4, board meeting, main office (239 W. Little Garner Road).
6:30 p.m. — Greenup County Board of Health, Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center; FY22 budget update, FY23 taxing district budget proposal, FY23 operational budget proposal and COVID-19 response update.
Staff reports