Highlands receives grant
ASHLAND
Highlands Museum and Discovery Center was awarded a 21st Century grant from The Foundation for the Tri-State for its Electrifying Outreach project. The grant will be used to purchase S.T.E.A.M. materials for use in local after-school programs and workshops.
In the fall of 2021, HMDC was invited to participate as a community partner for the after-school programs in the Ashland Independent School District.
As a community partner, HMDC was tasked with providing S.T.E.A.M. enrichment activities that are fun, engaging and supplemental to the existing S.T.E.A.M. curriculum, said Chelsey Mayo, director of the Clark Family Discovery Center and Educational Outreach at the museum.
“S.T.E.A.M. education is vital because it enables children to unlock their critical thinking capacity and become innovators,” Mayo said. “Innovation is the driving force that leads to new products and processes that sustain our economy. By providing the children of the Tri-State area with a solid S.T.E.A.M. education from a young age we are setting them up with the skill set needed to become the successful innovators of the future.”
The funding will cover the purchase of Ozobots and Powertiles, which will guide explorations into computer programming and electric circuitry.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 17 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Judy Fannin; third — Jacque Brownstead; fourth — Kathy Setterman.
Repairs to close road next week
ASHLAND
Part of South Belmont Street (Ky. 168) in Ashland will be temporarily closed next week while crews repair a section of sunken pavement, according to a news release.
Beginning about 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, crews will close South Belmont between Thornwell Road and West Grove Street near Ky. 1012 (Boy Scout Road) — approximately in front of 2701 S. Belmont St., milepoint 3.95 — and dig through the state highway to make repairs underneath. The road will remain closed at the work location around the clock through Friday, Aug. 26, or until work is complete.
While the highway is closed, motorists may detour using Ky. 1012 (Boy Scout), U.S. 60, and Blackburn Avenue (Ky. 168) or other local routes.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Mountain Freedom Fest set
PIKEVILLE
Mountain Freedom Fest will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Speakers will include former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, politician commentator Dinesh D’Souza, Gen Z conservative Isabel Brown and Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters.
Cash donations will be accepted for flood victims in all Kentucky counties.
Admission is free.
The arena is at 126 Main St.
Audit, adopted budget available
WURTLAND
The Greenup County Cooperative Extension District Board’s most recent audit and adopted budget can be viewed any time on the Department for Local Government’s Public Portal website.
The most recent financial statement may be viewed at the office at 35 Wurtland Ave. in Wurtland between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Safety check in Ashland
ASHLAND
The Ashland Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout Ashland from Aug. 17 to Sept. 5. These checkpoints will be at designated areas on highways where statistics have shown an elevated number of vehicle crashes.
During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations, and motor vehicle equipment violations.
The following is a list of traffic safety checkpoint locations. These roadway locations include, but are not limited to: 13th Street (U.S. 60), Winchester Avenue (U.S. 23), Greenup Avenue (U.S. 23), 29th Street, Carter Avenue and Blackburn Avenue (Ky. 168).
Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community. Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety.
Hilltop Book Fair Aug. 20, 21
HUNTINGTON
Book lovers can nab some deals at the Huntington Museum of Art’s annual Hilltop Book Fair, set for from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
Admission to the vent, a fundraiser for the museum, is $5 on Saturday and free on Sunday.
Book prices are $2 per paperback and $3 per hard cover on Saturday; fill a box with books for $10 on Sunday. HMA will provide the boxes.
Volunteers and HMA staff members sort and arrange the used books by categories prior to the Hilltop Book Fair. Genres include children’s books, mysteries, romances, art book, and more.
For more information on events at HMA, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
Morehead added to register
FRANKFORT
The historic downtown district of a Kentucky college town has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Morehead’s downtown historic district has 53 commercial, government and residential structures. Owners of the buildings may now apply for state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.
Three notable structures are all over 100 years old — the Richardsonian Romanesque Rowan County Courthouse, the C&O passenger depot and the Lexington & Big Sandy Railroad freight station.
Wednesday
Ashland Community and Technical College Board of Directors, 8:30 a.m. Rocky Adkins Pavilion at the Technology Drive Campus.
Staff, wire reports