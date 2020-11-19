ASHLAND
Highlands Museum & Discovery Center has received a $10,000 contribution from the MansbachFoundation Endowment Fund through the Foundation for the Tri-State.
“This gift could not have come at a time with greater need due to the detrimental effect the COVID-19 virus has had on the museum and all businesses," Executive Director Carol Allen said. "We are extremely grateful to the Foundation for the Tri-State and the Mansbach Foundation for this help that will allow us to continue working on planning and building exhibits that will be exciting for the spring.”
The construction phase of the Clark Family Discover Center is nearing completion and the second phase of the design detail planning will begin early next year.
Music video to raise
money for pantry
ASHLAND
A fundraising video will be released next week.
Violinists Kathy Chamis and Linda Duke have recorded a Christmas CD and music video of traditional holiday music, in conjunction with a GoFundMe account called Empty Plates.
Donations raised will go to the food pantry in The Neighborhood.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Nov. 18 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Kathy Setterman; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Betty Cooper.