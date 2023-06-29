Heritage Farm Festival Saturday
HUNTINGTON
The annual summer Heritage Farm Festival is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event, which will include homemade ice cream, features several special activities, including a "Down In The Holler" musical at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., a cannon firing in Blacksmith Field at 1:15 p.m. and the Lincoln County Cloggers at Transportation Pavilion at 12:30 p.m.
In the church, guests can visit with Ben Franklin to hear about the Declaration of Independence. At the Artisan Center, guests can talk to Betsy Ross about the American Flag.
All of the farm's museums will be open, the shingle and sawmill will be running, and glass blowing will be demonstrated in the industry museum.
Heritage Farm is open Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., from May through October.
KBC drive in Carter Co.
OLIVE HILL
Kentucky Blood Center will host a blood drive at Commercial Bank of Grayson in Olive Hill on Thursday, July 13, offering donors an important opportunity to save lives at a critical time on the calendar.
It’s trauma season in Kentucky, a period of months in the summer when good times and good weather usher in an increase in severe, life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.
Traumas like car accidents can have a major impact on the blood supply, and KBC is currently experiencing an increase in blood transfusions while donor turnout lags. Traumas can often require more than 50 units of blood for a single patient.
KBC is calling on Kentuckians to step up and save local patients’ lives. As a thank you for donating blood, KBC will provide all donors with a “Give Local” T-shirt (while supplies last).
Blood collected at this drive will save the lives of patients in Kentucky who require products for surgeries, diseases like cancer, traumas, organ transplants, premature births and more. Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.
The drive will take place in the bank's community room on July 13 from 1-6 p.m. The bank is at 155 E. Tom T. Hall Blvd. in Olive Hill.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.
BCC bridge winners named
BELLEFONTE
Bellefonte County Club bridge winners this week are: first — Juanita Ditty, second — Leannah Leslie, third — Kay Memmer, and fourth — Kathy Setterman.
MEETING
Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m.: Ashland Independent Schools, public hearing, board office (1820 Hickman Street). This is for comments on its proposed district facility plan.