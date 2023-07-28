Heat prompts rescheduling
ASHLAND
Art in the Park, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled for Oct. 7 because of intense heat and predictions of rain this weekend.
Run For Your LIFE Sept. 2
PORTSMOUTH
Southern Ohio Medical Center’s 46th Annual Run For Your LIFE will be Sept. 2 atSOMC Friends Center, 1202 18th St.
Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m.., with the event kicking off at 7:30 a.m.
Participants may choose to complete a 5K run, a 10K run or a 10K bike. There is also an option to complete a duathlon, featuring a 5K run and a 10K bike.
Awards will be given to the top three finishers of each age division in each category of competition. The event will begin and end at the SOMC LIFE Center in Portsmouth.
Registration for the 5K run, 10K run or 10K bike is $25, while the duathlon is $35.
Showers and restrooms will be available until noon.
Participants will receive race packets on the morning of the event, but should plan to provide their own towels if desired.
Proceeds will support the Community Health & Wellness Fund, which offers supports to projects positively affecting health and wellness.
Registration is available at TriStateRacer.com. For more information, call the SOMC LIFE Center at (740) 356-7650.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club’s bridge winners for this week are: first — Judy Fields; second — Kay Memmer; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Teri McKee and Cathy Hood.
Staff reports