The Greenup County Health Department has published the first episodes of a weekly podcast aimed at getting current health information to Greenup County residents, according to a press release.
The podcast is called “GCHD Public Health is Public Wealth Podcast” and is hosted by popular local personality Tom Clay. Each week Tom and GCHD director Chris Crum discuss health issues that impact the people of Greenup County.
The episodes release each week on Tuesday afternoon. They can be found on the health department’s website at http://www.greenuphealth.com/ and on the GCHD social media pages as well as Spotify, TuneIn+Alexa, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, Deezer, and Listen Notes. “GCHD Public Health is Public Wealth Podcast” will also soon be available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music / Audible, iHeart Radio and others.
Scholarship semifinalists
RUSSELL
Three area high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship program.
They include Sara Abul-Khoudoud, Ayog Prasad and Jackson Raich, all of Russell High School.
They are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide.
They compete for about 7,600 of the scholarships, worth more than $30 million, to be offered in the spring.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Sept. 9 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Leannah Leslie; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Norma Meek.
Girl Scouts ‘drive-in
ceremony’ Saturday
LEXINGTON
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road designed a new, innovative “drive-in ceremony” to recognize 100 young women from 66 Kentucky counties with two of Girl Scouts highest levels of achievement – the Bronze Award and Silver Award.
The ceremonty will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Camp Shawano (3775 Newman Road, Lexington, 40515).
Similar to a drive-in theatre, guests will be invited to attend and watch the ceremony live from their vehicles. Audio will be provided with a large outdoor speaker. The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the GSKWR Facebook page (@KYGirlScouts).
Girl Scouting’s highest awards program gives girls unique opportunities to reach out to others in need, both locally and globally. The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior in grades 4 and 5 can achieve.
Girls and their teams plan and complete a 20-plus hour Take Action Project to make a difference in the community. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette in grades 6 through 8 can earn and fosters the skills necessary to design and implement a project that will have a lasting impact on the community, requiring a 50-plus hour Take Action Project completed individually or in a small group.
Saturday’s drive-in ceremony will include a presentation of the Bronze and Silver Awards. Vehicles will be permitted to enter beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event’s location, Camp Shawano, is GSKWR’s 142-acre camp property located in Jessamine County.
HealthyWoods app
available
FRANKFORT
A new mobile app makes receiving research-based woodland management information as easy as reaching for the phone.
HealthyWoods, a collaborative effort between forest specialists from Kentucky and other hardwood-producing states in the Appalachian region, provides woodland owners with a convenient tool to scout the health of their woods.
“Traditional extension programming is valuable and reaches a lot of people, but some people are more tied to their phones, especially younger or newer landowners. They might be more likely to use an app than attend an in-person extension program,” said Ellen Crocker, assistant professor of forest health in the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “We made this educational tool that walks them through the process as they walk through their woods.”
Crocker, with UK Department of Forestry and Natural Resources chair Jeff Stringer, was a co-lead on the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant-funded project. Margaret Staton and Abdullah Almsaeed, from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, led the software design team.
Users answer a series of questions and can upload pictures from their phones. Questions deal with such things as how the canopy looks, how healthy the trees are, what the understory looks like and whether invasive species are present.
After completing the questions, the user immediately receives a report geared to their management goals, whether that’s timber production, recreation or attracting wildlife. If called for, the report includes suggestions for improving the stand. It also provides contact information, if the owner wants to bring in a professional to help guide management. The user can save the report as a PDF that can then be emailed. They also can review previously saved reports online to see their progress.
HealthyWoods is available for free for iPhone and Android devices.
MEETING
Monday
1 p.m. — Cannonsburg site-based, decision-making council, special meeting, Cannonsburg Elementary School.