GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It will reopen 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
MEETINGS
• Today at 6:30 p.m.: The City of Raceland will have a special council meeting. The virtual meeting will be posted on the city’s website and the city’s Facebook page for public viewing.
• Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.: The FIVCO Area Development District Executive Committee board of directors will meet. Lunch will be served at noon. In the last meeting, the committee announced it would make a selection of a new executive director to replace Sherry McDavid in this Tuesday’s meeting.
• Tuesday at 4 p.m.: The Russell site-based council will have a special meeting. It will be a virtual meeting conducted via Zoom. Look for more information at russellind.kyschools.us.