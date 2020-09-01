ASHLAND
The Paramount Players will have auditions for "The Haunting of Hill House," a play based on a book by Shirley Jackson, at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Paramount Arts Center.
Production dates will be 7:30 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 23 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
Below are available parts and description:
• Eleanor Vance - plain looking, conservative girl in her 20s.
• Mrs. Dudley - the housekeeper, a strong uncommunicative woman (40s-50s).
• Theodora - dark, exotic looking in her 20s.
• Dr. Montague - serious man with steel-rimmed glasses, no nonsense sort, professional.
• Luke - early 30s, good-looking, well educated, charming, a little empty-headed.
• Mrs. Montague - formidable woman, dominant and over-powering, definitely in charge.
• Arthur - meek, intense looking man, indeterminate age, Mrs. Montague’s assistant.
Scripts are available for a one-week checkout period with a $10 deposit. They can be checked out at the Paramount box office betweem 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The audition will consist of reading from the script. For more information, email melanie@paramountartscenter.com.
Trump boat rally Saturday
HUNTINGTON
The Gallipolis Boat Club will join boats at Adam's Landing in Huntington at 1 p.m. Saturday for a Trump Boat Parade.
Some will leave Friday night, with the rest departing at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Boats from the Kanawha and above on the Ohio will have free dockage the night before and night of the boat parade. Gas pumps will be available.
APD putting up
safety checkpoints
ASHLAND
The Ashland Police Department will be putting up safety checkpoints through Sept. 7, as a part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
The checkpoints started Aug. 21 and will run through Labor Day.
The checkpoints will be focused on enforcing the traffic code, including DUIs, driver’s licenses, registration, insurance, seat belts and equipment violations.
An APD news release states checkpoints are “a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction in the community.” Checkpoints are used throughout the Commonwealth, the department noted.