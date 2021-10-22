OLIVE HILL
The Cosmic Athletic Center is putting on a Haunted House at the Olive Hill Fire Training Center today, Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 8-11 p.m.
Cost is $5. Money will benefit the Cosmic All-Star Cheerleaders.
The attraction is at 220 Railroad Street.
Haunting for
a cause
IRONTON
Tonight is Wesley’s Deals Night at Wilson Halloween House in Ironton. The free attraction will feature a haunted treasure hunt. Three groups of three will compete in the haunted maze to unlock clues and find the treasure.
The walkthrough attraction’s theme is “The Faces of Fear,” and features Wikid Da Clown and his minions.
The Wilson Halloween House has been open this month and has three nights left — tonight, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Visit The Wilson Halloween House Facebook page for more information.
Scholarship seeks applicants
SOMERSET
The Center for Rural Development is seeking applications for the 2022 Rogers Scholars program starting Nov. 1.
Rogers Scholars — The Center’s flagship youth program — is open to rising high school juniors in southern and eastern Kentucky who are seeking to build their skills in leadership, career exploration, entrepreneurship, technology and community service. Students apply during their sophomore year.
The week-long summer program will be during the summer on the campuses of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia and Morehead State University.
The Center for Rural Development partners with 19 universities to provide scholarship opportunities to the students who get accepted into the program. Those scholarships range from partial to full tuition at some of the state’s top universities.
Applications are available through Google Classroom. To apply, applicants should visit centeryouthprograms.com to retrieve the Google Classroom code.
Deadline to apply is midnight on Jan. 31.
For more information, email Allison Cross at across@centertech.com or call (606) 677-6019.
Resource, health
fair Wednesday
IRONTON
A fall resource and health fair will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Shafer Courtyard on the campus of Ohio University Southern,
Attendees may learn about various campus resources, community organizations and businesses.
Games, candy, snacks and drawings for gift cards and an Ohio gift basket are planned.
The King's Daughters Mobile Health Unit will offer free screenings, including cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and more! Appointments are required and can be made my calling (606) 408-9304.
Fruth Pharmacy will offer flu shots from 9 to 11 a.m. Cost is $25 cash (bring exact change) without insurance. With insurance, bring a copy of the front/back of prescription/insurance cards.
Attendees are encouraged to complete a form before visiting. The form is available at forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx.
MEETINGS
Oct. 27
9 a.m. — Sanitation District No. 4, special board meeting, main office, 239 W. Little Garner Road.
Nov. 2
4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Extension District Board, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.