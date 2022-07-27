news in brief
Hamfest will be Aug. 13
HUNTINGTON
The Tri-State Amateur Radio Association’s 59th annual Hamfest will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at New Baptist Church.
Vendors, indoor flea market and VE testing are planned. Door prizes will be awarded.
Social distancing and the use of masks is recommended.
The church is at 610 28th St.
For more information, call Fred Herr at (304) 736-2057 or email wd8agh@gmail.com.
Dressing room sale Saturday
ASHLAND
The Friends of the Dressing Room will have the annual Signs of the Seasons Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Neighborhood.
For sale will be household goods, included Christmas items such as trees and lights, candles and ornaments, china and inflatables, sweaters and decorations. There are evergreen ropes, wreaths and much more. Then there are items for all the other holidays such as turkeys, ghosts, hearts and shamrocks. Small furniture, antiques and collectibles, framed art, sets of dishes, UK memorabilia, toys, jewelry and live potted plants will fill the other spaces.
The Dressing Room is a nonprofit that provides free clothing and bedding to the less fortunate in the Tri-State Area. All proceeds will go to buy blankets, underwear, socks, etc.
The wearing of masks is recommended.
MEETINGS
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. — Boyd County Extension District Board, Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, at 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg.
Staff reports