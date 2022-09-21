Halloween Drag Brunch set
ASHLAND
Drag Brunch — Halloween Edition! will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Mill AKY, with the theme of Spooky Season.
The family-friendly show, rated up to PG-13, is free to attend. Food and drink may be purchased for a fee from The Mill AKY.
A costume contest for the audience is planned.
Morning Pointe to offer dimentia info
ASHLAND
The Morning Pointe Foundation will offer its first Caregiver Café webinar with continuing education credit on at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
Guest speaker David Hutchings, Ph.D., geriatric neuropathology and dementia specialist, will speak about Alzheimer’s, dementia and caregiving. The session will touch on types of dementia and the difference between them, as well as genetic risks, treatment, stages of dementia and managing advanced symptoms.
Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and masters of social work can register to earn 1.5 contact hours or 0.15 CEUs. Morning Pointe Senior Living is affiliated with the Foundation and will cover the cost for its associates. Other professionals can earn the credit for the registration cost of $25.
To register, go to morningpointe.com/caregivercafe. The ongoing Morning Pointe Caregiver Café wellness series connects experts on senior living and care with those experiencing the physical and mental effects of aging. Registrants not using the webinar as a continuing education course can watch the webinar live or register and watch later at their convenience.
Sip and Create event upcoming at The Mill
ASHLAND
A Hocus Pocus Cookie Class will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Mill.
The class, by The Sugar Whale Cookie Co., will allow participants to decorate six Hocus Pocus-themed pre-baked cookies using techniques that will be taught in the class. Supplies will be provided.
Recommended age for this class is 10 and older.
The Mill will offer Hocus Pocus-themed cocktails and $15 bottles of house wine, along with a menu of food and drinks.
For tickets, visit checkout.square.site/merchant/W7XEG0PT2ZQ2E/checkout/JC45VQJABQ3V7DMEBNU6AYDZ.
Chaffin to be honored Friday
The Russell High School Alumni Association will induct Anna (Campbell) Chaffin into its Hall of Fame this weekend.
A ceremony is scheduled for prior to the Russell football homecoming game against Paul Laurence Dunbar on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30.
Chaffin was a standout basketball player for the Red Devils and continued her career at Morehead State University.
She returned to Russell High School as a science teacher and basketball coach, leading the team to the 1994 region championship.
Chaffin also served as guidance counselor and assistant principal before Russell promoted her to high school principal.
Chaffin will be the Grand Marshal in Thursday’s homecoming parade.
The Russell High School Hall of Fame will have 43 alumni and 28 community contributors following Chaffin’s induction. The Hall of Fame started in 1996.
Church rummage, bake sale this weekend
FLATWOODS
Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church will have a rummage and bake sale beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The church is at 2000 Crescent Dive.
Carter Caves event upcoming
OLIVE HILL
Carter Caves Adventure Experience, a day of self-guided activities at Carter Caves State Park, will be Saturday.
Participants will have the chance to try rappelling, crawling in caves, corrugated cave, archery, tomahawk throwing and commercial cave tours. Admission also will include an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet at Tierney’s Cavern.
Participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes required.
Cost is $75 per person.
To reserve a spot, call (606) 286-7009. The park is at 344 Caveland Drive.
Bluegrass fest returns to PAC
ASHLAND
The third annual Bluegrass Brats and Brews will be Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with performances by Town Mountain, Jayce Turley and Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at paramountartscenter.com.
Staff reports