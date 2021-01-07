IRONTON
An Ironton native has launched a handmade hair accessory business.
Evelyn Ann Hair offers polymer clay hair accessories, including barrettes and clips, handcrafted by owner Breana Bowen.
“I have always been obsessed with hair accessories and after years of purchasing them from various big box stores, I decided to make my own,” Bowen said. “After the reaction I received from friends and family, I decided to take the leap of faith and start selling them.”
The name Evelyn Ann represents two very special people in Bowen’s life, her late grandmothers, Evelyn and Ann.
Evelyn Ann Hair accessories are available at The Hip Eagle in The Market at 809 Third Ave. in Huntington. They will be available soon at The Red Caboose in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in Huntington and at The Vault Market, 211 Center St. in Ironton. They can also be purchased on Instagram @evelynannhair.
For more information, and to view Evelyn Ann Hair accessories, go to Facebook.com/evelynannhair or @evelynannhair on Instagram.
MEETING
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Boyd County Ambulance District Board of Directors will meet at 2758 Greenup Ave. in Ashland. The meeting will be in person. Masks and social distancing will be required.