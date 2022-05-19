HFH dedication Monday
HUNTINGTON
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will dedicate its 148th on Monday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be streamed via Facebook and can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/HFHTRISTATE.
The 148th house is located at 768 Bonser Ave. in Portsmouth and is the future home of Lisa Conkel and her children Hayden and Abigail.
Habitat for Humanity issued special thanks to Deemer’s Food Fair and Westside and Minford IGA stores for donating gift cards to the new Habitat homeowner and her family to help stock her pantry.
This home will be dedicated in memory of former Scioto County Habitat for Humanity’s construction manager and board member James Climer, who passed away in 2019.
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State serves Scioto and Lawrence counties in Ohio, Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky and Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for May 18 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Jacque Brownstead; third — Jody Lowman; fourth — Juanita Ditty.
MEETINGS
Today
Boyd County Board of Elections, 11 a.m. to certify official results, election department at 2800 Louisa Street, Catlettsburg.
Tuesday
Ashland-Boyd County Board of Health, 6:30 p.m. at ABCHD conference room, 2924 Holt Street, Ashland.
Staff reports