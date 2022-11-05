Guest speaker at camera club
RUSSELL
The Tri-State Camera Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Bellefonte Center 5th Floor, 1000 Ashland Drive.
West Virginia landscape photographer Randall Sanger will present “The Drama of Light.”
Sanger, a juried fine arts photographer at Tamarack in Beckley, also is an author and workshop instructor. His work has appeared in numerous print publications, including “Outdoor Photographer,” “Backpacker,” “Blue Ridge Country,” “Blue Ridge Outdoors,” “Trout Unlimited,” “Wonderful West Virginia” and “West Virginia Living.” His images are in various private and corporate collections across the country and internationally.
Former Photographer in Residence for the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, Sanger also has done contract work for several agencies and organizations, such as the National Park Service, the National Boy Scouts and several federal and state government agencies.
He is co-author of the multi-award-winning book “West Virginia Waterfalls: The New River Gorge,” published in 2010, and his latest book, “Waterfalls of Virginia and West Virginia,” now in its second printing, published in June of 2018.
Monday
Ashland Rotary Club, noon, Elks Lodge on Carter Avenue. Speaker is Kevin Harrison, Senior Fellow for Cultural Diversity at ACTC. Guests are welcome.
Staff reports