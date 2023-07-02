Grill-off, vendor fair set
FRANKLIN FURNACE
A grill-off and vendor fair is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
The event will serve as a fundraiser to support the building fund for Franklin Furnace Independent Baptist Church at 100 Seneak Ave. in Franklin Furnace.
A pulled pork lunch will start at 11 a.m.
There will also be a bake sale, and a sample-and-vote for best grilled item. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. (with cash prizes).
Vendors will be set up, too.
A cornhole tournament will be featured. Cost is $25 per team.
There will be free games for children ages 5 to 12.
Call (740) 646-9172 or (740) 354-9301 to register as a grilling contestant or vendor.