KENOVA
Griffith and Feil Soda Fountain is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Herald-Dispatch (Huntington).
The company announced its closure on Facebook after being informed of the result.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are re-closing the Soda Fountain and informing the public that one of our fountain employees tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling out of state,” the post read. “The staff member only worked for a few hours, was not involved in food preparation and followed recommended guidelines, including wearing a mask.”
Owner Richard Griffith told the newspaper the business will remain closed until other staff members are cleared through testing and the space is thoroughly cleaned.
Race Days lunch Friday
RACELAND
The Race Days lunch for Friday will be hamburger with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, chips and a drink for $5. It will be available for pick-up at the Raceland Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or one can have it delivered by calling (606) 585-8087.
All proceeds go toward the cost of entertainment at Race Days.
Church rummage
sales coming up
FLATWOODS
A pair of churches will have rummage sales this weekend.
Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church (2000 Cresent Drive) will have its event on Friday and Saturday starting at 8 a.m.
Oak Street Chapel Free Will Baptist Church’s sale is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also include a bake sale and hot dog sale.