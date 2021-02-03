ASHLAND
Community Hospice will offer two in-person grief programs in February.
Anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one is encouraged to attend.
• The Men’s Support Group meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland
• The Women’s Support Group meets from 4 to 5:50 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland
COVID-19 precautions will be observed with proper social distancing and face masks required. For more information or t reserve a space, call Community Hospice Bereavement Department at (606)_ 327-2636 or (800) 926-6184.
Paul B. Hall achieves milestone
PAINTSVILLE
Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center’s Outpatient Diabetes Education Program has achieved the milestone of reaccreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES). Reaccreditation represents a high level of quality and service to the community, and the ability to better meet the needs of Medicare recipients and others affected by diabetes in the Big Sandy Region, according to a press release.
“Education is a crucial part of understanding and successfully managing diabetes,” said Ashley Webb, RN, LDE, Diabetes Education Coordinator. “Learning how to control your diabetes will save money and time, and help you have fewer emergency and hospital visits. Knowing how and when to take your medication, how to monitor your blood sugar and how to take care of yourself, helps you manage your diabetes better.”
Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center’s Outpatient Diabetes Education Program is located in Paintsville. It offers diabetes education sessions with a provider’s referral. Call (606) 788-6407 to schedule or for more information.
Scholarship applications open
ASHLAND
The Glenwood Young Memorial Scholarship is still alive and well. The $1,000 scholarship is now open to seniors who are on schedule to graduate this year from Ashland Blazer High School or Fairview High School, and who plan to attend a vocational/technical program or an institution of higher learning.
The scholarship was established to support the Ashland Area Jaycees’ belief that “Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life;” and to reward a student’s scholastic achievements, community service and extracurricular participation.
Scholarship applications are now available from the scholastic advisors at Ashland Blazer High School or Fairview High School; or by emailing AshJC39@gmail.com for a printable copy.
Scholarship applications must be submitted to the advisors by Wednesday, April 21. The scholarship will be awarded at either Blazer’s or Fairview’s year-end awards programs, according to Michael A. Garlinger, President of Ashland Jaycees Senators Foundation Inc.
MEETINGS
• Friday at 10 a.m.: The Sanitation District 4 board will convene at the main office at 239 W. Little Garner Road. No public attendance permitted.
• Monday, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m.: FIVCO ADD will have a Zoom meeting.