Houses evacuated, police find explosives
IRVINE
Police briefly evacuated houses in eastern Kentucky after finding a military-style explosive device in the home of a man being arrested, authorities said.
Officers were arresting the man on Thursday when he gave them consent to search his car and home, Irvine Police Chief John Sturniolo told WKYT-TV. Officers found multiple long guns, handguns and ammunition in addition to the explosive device, he said.
After finding the explosive, officers left the home and began evacuating other homes on the street as a precaution. Local authorities contacted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who worked with officers to determine that the device was full of power, the chief said. It was safely removed and residents were allowed back into their homes, he said.
The initial arrest warrant included charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, police said. An additional charge of wanton endangerment was added, according to the Three Forks Regional Jail website.
Grief awareness day upcoming
ASHLAND
Community Hospice will host a recognition program for National Grief Awareness Day from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Ashland’s Riverfront Park, 15th Street and Front Street.
Community Hospice will provide each guest with an eco-friendly balloon that includes a tag for writing a special message to your loved one. The balloon release will be at 4 p.m. at the Riverfront, or may be kept to release on your own.
The event is open to the public, not just those served by Hospice.
For more information, call the Community Hospice Bereavement Department at (606) 327-2636 or (800) 926-6184. No reservations are required.
Kentucky Monthly celebrates 25 years
FRANKFORT
Kentucky Monthly is celebrating its 25th anniversary by showcasing the best of the Commonwealth around the world, according to a news release.
The magazine will publish its 272nd issue in September, commemorating 25 years.
“In a world where print media has changed dramatically, we feel fortunate to have a loyal and growing readership and advertisers that recognize the value of what we do,” said Steve Vest, editor and publisher of Kentucky Monthly.
Over the past 25 years, the magazine has won several awards, including the Governor’s Award in the Arts and multiple awards from the Kentucky Press Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. Kentucky Monthly established the Kentuckian of the Year Award in 1999; winners have included Wendell Berry, Heather French Henry, George Clooney and “The Voice” winner Jordan Smith.
The magazine also publishes annual issues dedicated to the Kentucky Derby, various Kentucky nonprofits, the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame, and Kentucky’s vibrant culinary culture, stated the release.
The September issue is dedicated to the anniversary and will feature editorial that includes lists of favorite covers, anecdotes from past editors and staff and fun facts from a quarter century.
In addition to the anniversary issue, Kentucky Monthly plans to celebrate all year long. Beginning in September with an open house in Frankfort and continuing with monthly events all over the Commonwealth, Kentucky Monthly invites its readers to attend.
Staff, wire reports