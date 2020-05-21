GREENUP
The Greenup County School District has received a four-year, $1.1 million Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy (KyCL) grant. It will be initiated during the 2020-21 school year.
“Greenup County School District’s children/youth, teachers, parents and community will benefit from the intense focus on improving literacy that this grant supports,” said Becki Corsetti, the district instructional supervisor.
The district created a Literacy Leadership Team that will guide school-level teams through 12th grade. The project, according to the schools, will establish collaborative relationships among all providers of educational opportunities to learners.
The project will also focus on closing the literacy learner gaps of the disadvantaged by establishing the numbers of disadvantaged learners ready for transitioning successfully at various points on this continuum.
Race Days lunch today
RACELAND
The Raceland Race Days lunch for today will be barbecue, cole slaw, baked beans and potato salad for $6. It will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center as carry-out or delivery only. Call 585-8087 for delivery.
Clerk’s Office closed Monday
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday.
The office is still not open to the public — only by phone or drop box.