Greenup Public Safety receives 911 grant
GREENUP
The Kentucky 911 Services Board awarded a 2022 competitive grant for $23,727.40 to the Greenup County E-911 Center on Thursday, June 23.
The grant will fund an upgrade for the 911 center’s seven-year-old recording system.
According to a press release, Greenup County Public Safety Director Buford Hurley II wrote the grant to help provide recording capabilities for new technology currently being used or will be used in the very near future.
“Upgrades and refreshing current hardware and software are a vital part of maintaining an efficient 911 center,” Hurley said. “Technology changes so quickly and using these new technologies requires a center to properly meet retention periods for such technologies as directed by Kentucky Revised Statutes.”
Hurley said the center is grateful to receive this grant, which was awarded on behalf of Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.
GCHD sets Fourth of July hours
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
Normal operating hours will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
Staff reports