GREENUP
The Greenup County Extension Service will offer a door hanger painting workshop at 10:45 a.m. April 17 at the extension office.
The class, which includes all supplies, is $25, which is due by April 15. Kristie Floyd is the instructor.
Masking and social distancing are required.
For more information, call (606) 836-0201.
Vaccine walk-in clinic extended
HUNTINGTON
Starting Monday, Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC will accept any VA-eligible veteran, at any age, into its COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic is set to last through April 9.
Walk-in availability will be along with the already scheduled first and second dose appointments at the main campus (1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington) in the recreation hall (Building 4) Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HWW VAMC will be monitoring the quantity of vaccine during this time.
During heavy walk-in participation, HWW VAMC might provide veterans with an estimated wait time or, if overwhelmed, a return time.
Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Locally, veterans may call (304) 429-6741, ext. 7444 for information, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.– 4 p.m., or bring a DD214 and total 2020 gross income amount to enroll in person at the eligibility office.
If a veteran is unsure of his/her eligibility status, they can call (404) 828-5257 to check eligibility or enroll by telephone. Visit https://www.huntington.va.gov/patients/eligibility.asp for more information.
MEETING
Today at 1 p.m.: A called board meeting of the Greenup Joint Sewer Agency will be conducted in person at the Greenup County Health Department’s training facility. The agenda features several items.