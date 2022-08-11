Rummage sale upcoming
GRAYSON
The Carter County Senior Citizen’s Center will have a rummage sale from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday in the lounge of the center.
All proceeds will go to the seniors’ activity fund.
The center is at 200 North Hord St.
Films return to Carter Caves
OLIVE HILL
Fairway Five Flix will return to Carter Caves State Resort Park with a showing of “Shrek” at 8 p.m. Aug 19.
The movie will begin at dusk. Cost is $7 per person or $30 per carload of five or more. Cash and card payments are available for ticket purchases.
“Shrek-tivities” will be offered throughout the park.
Food Lion helps with flood relief
SALISBURY, N.C.
As part of Food Lion’s efforts to support towns and cities impacted by the recent flooding in Kentucky, the retailer is delivering water and raising funds for victims.
The donation of a full truckload of 17 pallets of water, or more than 3,500 gallons, was delivered this week to God’s Pantry Food Bank, a member agency of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, in Lexington. This donation supports nine shelters established by Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland food bank to serve the 14 impacted counties in central and eastern Kentucky.
Additionally, next week, Food Lion customers at its more than 1,100 stores across 10 states will have the option to round up at the register to support neighbors impacted by the flooding. All proceeds will benefit American Red Cross relief efforts, and Food Lion will match register donations up to $30,000.
The American Red Cross, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland and partner agencies have been providing comfort and care for nearly 500 residents in multiple shelters across eastern Kentucky. Preliminary damage assessments indicate hundreds of homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage by recent flooding.
Flood relief show upcoming
ASHLAND
Tickets are available for EKY Flood Relief Special, set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Paramount Arts Center.
Performers include Laidback and Luna, Sean Whiting, Jeremy Short, Corduroy Brown, Holly Forbes and Moonlight Mile.
Tickets, which are $10, are on sale now.
Back-to-school shots offered
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will offer back-to-school vaccinations from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Kentucky requires all students, kindergarten through 12th grade, to have had the Hepatitis A vaccine to be admitted into school. Also, all students 16 and older must have the second meningococcal booster to be admitted.
This service is offered primarily to children who are uninsured, under-insured or if the family doctor does not offer vaccinations.
Parents must make an appointment for their students on these days. Child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Some insurances are now accepted to cover (in part or in full) the cost of vaccination. To find out about coverage, call (606) 473-9838.
Children should be well and have eaten before coming to the clinic.
Children who have not been vaccinated at the health department, bring updated immunization records.
Those with Medicaid or insurance should bring cards; physicals will not be offered.
For more information, call (606) 473-9838.
Gallery accepting submissions
GRAYSON
The Grayson Gallery will host an open-to-all art show, with an opening reception set for 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26.
Any subject and any medium will be accepted.
Artists are invited to bring up to three pieces and will have two dates for dropping off and for picking up prior works: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 and Aug. 22.
Works should be “tagged” on the back with artist name, title and price. The gallery also has tags available.
There is no entry fee, but the gallery requests a 20% commission for sold works only.
FoxFire festival will be Sept. 23, 24
ASHLAND
Koe Wetzel and Dwight Yoakam will headline the FoxFire Music and Arts Festival, set for Sept. 23 and 24 at Ashland Riverfront Park.
Doors will open at 2 p.m.
The event, presented by the Paramount Arts Center, is in its second year.
For more information, call (606) 324-0007.
New operation creates 110 jobs
BOWLING GREEN
A logistics provider plans to invest $25 million for a new operation in Bowling Green that will create 110 jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is expanding its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets, according to a statement Tuesday from Beshear’s office.
“This investment highlights the continued growth of existing businesses in our state, which play an integral role in building a brighter future for Kentuckians,” Beshear said.
Company leaders will co-develop and lease a facility in Bowling Green in partnership with Sunnyside Gott REIG for office and warehousing space. It will be the company’s second location in the community.
Work on the project is expected to begin in October and be completed by January 2024.
Theater group event Aug. 30
HUNTINGTON
Alchemy Theatre Troupe will present “Lost and Foundry” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium.
Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available on eventbrite.com.
The theater is at 800 Fifth Ave.
Today
10 a.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, principal’s office.
