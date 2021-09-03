LLOYD
Greenup County Schools will implement NTI days on Tuesday and Wednesday to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
“This will give families five full days in a row to get healthy,” she said in a note, referring to the Labor Day holiday on Monday as well.
Students will receive work for Tuesday and Wednesday, she said.
No school-related extracurricular activities will be permitted from Sunday through Wednesday.
KSP Post 8 has
new commander
MOREHEAD
Kentucky State Police Post 8 (Morehead) has welcomed Captain John Dowdy as its Commander.
Captain Dowdy, a 23-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 1998 as a member of Cadet Class 75.
Upon graduation from the Kentucky State Police Academy, he was assigned to Post 8, Morehead as a Trooper. In 2004, he was promoted to Sergeant and served at Post 2 (Madisonville) and Post 12 (Frankfort). In 2006, he was promoted to Lieutenant and served at Post 1 (Mayfield), Internal Affairs Branch, Frankfort, and Post 8 (Morehead).
Dowdy was promoted to the rank of Captain in 2017 and served as the Commander of the Internal Affairs Branch, in Frankfort. In 2019, he became the Commander of Drug Enforcement & Special Investigations East Branch. In 2015, Captain Dowdy received the Kentucky State Police Citation for Meritorious Service for Valor.
Dowdy is originally from Morehead, but makes his home in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. He is active in youth sports in Fleming County. Dowdy is married and has two children. Dowdy is excited to join the Post 8, which covers 11 counties. He said he looks forward to this new challenge.
Big Band concert
at 7 p.m. Sunday
PORTSMOUTH
The 33rd annual Reunion Big Band Concert will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Tracy Park in Portsmouth.
A full, 18-piece band made up of professional musicians from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana will present a free, two-hour show of classic American music from the 1940 era of big bands.
Gary Billups is the bandleader. Vocalists will include Anne Stephens. Emcee will be John Baker.
Second Saturday
upcoming
HUNTINGTON
Second Saturday Market will be from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Heritage Station.
A children’s craft activity will be offered.
Heritage Station is at 210 11th St.
For more information, visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.
Event planned for
Vesuvius Iron Furnace
IRONTON
The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association members will participate in a special event to celebrate the rich history of the Vesuvius Iron Furnace, according to a press release.
The furnace, built in 1883, was the first hot blast furnace in the region. The iron furnace closed in 1906.
Stone walls of the old furnace remain, and they are now on the National Register of Historical Places.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across from the Lake Vesuvius Spillway.