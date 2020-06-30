GREENUP
On Monday, the Greenup County Fair Board, the Greenup County Cooperative Extension Service and the Office of the County Judge-Executive met and elected to cancel the Greenup County Fair scheduled for fall of 2020. Reasons given for the cancellation were the difficulties of having an event while maintaining the safety of hundreds of exhibitors and participants.
The Greenup County Cooperative Extension service is currently developing a plan to have a livestock auction/sale soon, and will provide information as it becomes available.
Boyd Clerk’s Office closed Friday
CATLETTSBURG
All locations of the Boyd County Clerk’s Office will be closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day. Regular hours will resume on Monday, July 6.
Road checks today
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting road checks tonight from 6-10 in various locations throughout the county.
HMA to post KidsArt projects
HUNTINGTON
While Saturday KidsArt sessions are postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Huntington Museum of Art will begin posting videos in July of art activities that parents and children can complete together at home.
The videos are created by and will feature Saturday KidsArt instructors Charity Baker and Kaitlin Donnally.
“Saturday KidsArt has a strong and loyal following in our community,” HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn said. “We are happy to bring these art projects to our community via videos being posted to our social media platforms. We know the students and parents miss the opportunity to work with Charity and Kaitlin in person. However, we received positive input from supporters after posting an initial Saturday KidsArt video over the Father’s Day weekend.”
Videos will be posted on Huntington Museum of Art social media platforms on Saturdays at 1 p.m. each week in July and August.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.