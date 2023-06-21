Greenup details Final Friday
GREENUP
The City of Greenup Business Association will host a Final Friday Golf Cart Rodeo at 6 p.m. June 30.
Included in the event will be musical golf carts, golf cart derby, Boot Scootin' Boogie, Capture the Flag and Don't Drop the Egg. At 9:30 p.m., Light Up The Night will include a glow-in-the-dark Gold Cart Parade.
Unloading area will be in the Greenup Methodist Church parking lot. GOTEM Tractor Club will have homemade ice cream, and Hangry Satisfaction and Lion’s Club food trucks will be on site, as well as a golf cart artist, carts and parts swap meet and music.
Backpack program ongoing
ASHLAND
The Ashland Young Professionals’ Backpack Program is inviting people to help.
The group announced that people can help by purchasing a backpack for a child and fill it with school supplies, at least one outfit and a pair of shoes.
Those who would like to sponsor a backpack or make a donation, call Amanda Gillum at (606) 923-9091 or Missy at the Ashland Alliance at (606) 324-5111 or (606) 922-4912.
Work zones through June 25
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists to watch for lane closures, delays and traffic changes in state highway work zones the rest of this week.
Traffic impacts from paving projects and major road construction should be expected at the following locations:
BATH COUNTY
• Ky. 11 (Mount Sterling Road): Paving all lanes from Montgomery County line to Ky. 1106 (at Bethel). Expect one-lane, flagged traffic; follow pilot vehicles, expect delays. Take it slow to protect yourself and workers.
BOYD COUNTY
• U.S. 60 (Coalton to Cannonsburg): Road reconstruction continues along 4 miles of U.S. 60 between I-64 at Coalton and the Cannonsburg Ky. 180 intersection. Lane shifts, daily flagged traffic, narrow travel lanes, speed limit changes, blasting. Expect delays. Detours: Princeland Drive is closed, and detoured to Princess Dr. All Ky. 5 traffic is detoured to Princess Drive intersection.
CARTER COUNTY
• Ky. 7 (Pactolus-Iron Hill Road): Resurfacing between Ky. 1 and Ky. 9 (AA), milepoints 10.9-16.6. Traffic should expect minor delays with one-lane, flagged traffic during work hours.
• Ky. 2, Ky. 1662, Ky. 1910, Ky. 486: Blacktop patching operations in various areas will require temporary lane closures, flagged traffic, or daytime detours. Watch for signs and message boards.
ROWAN COUNTY
• I-64 (MM 129-135): The left lane (fast lane) will be closed both directions near Sharkey-Farmers at Exit 133. (Part of a paving and repair project on I-64 from the Bath County line at the Licking River bridge at mile marker 129 to the Bullfork Road overpass at milepoint 134.75 this summer. Expect one-lane traffic, reduced speed limits through August.
• Ky. 377 (Cranston Road): Utility relocations between Ky. 32 and Triplett. Watch for lane closures, flagged traffic; take it slow.
• Coming Soon to Ky. 1167 (Dry Creek Road): Pavement repairs, paving from Ky. 519 to Clack Mountain East (mile markers 0-5).
Motorists should also watch for lane closures and flagged traffic where crews conducting daily maintenance activities such as paint striping, pothole patching, ditching, and other repairs in District 9’s service area of Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.
Visit goky.ky.gov for updates.
Staff reports