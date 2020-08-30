GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department reported three additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. A 49-year-old female, a 50-year-old female and a 78-year-old female are each in home isolation. Greenup County’s tally hit 200 — 154 have recovered.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the second-highest total from the week
Four males, ages 13, 28, 55 and 60, and three females, ages 51, 60 and 69, tested positive and are each in home isolation.
There have been 77 cases in the month of August. There have been 241 total cases in Boyd County, including 206 recoveries.
Carter County’s health department reported three cases on Saturday, pushing the county total to 121 — 108 have recovered.
MEETING
The City of Olive Hill will have a special meeting today at 5 p.m. in the Olive Hill Senior/Community Center on 220 Railroad Street in Olive Hill. Among agenda items are the second reading of the Route 2 Corridor Annexation Ordinance, the expansion of the planning commission and executive session.