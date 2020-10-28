GREENUP
The Greenup County Courthouse is temporarily closed for deep cleaning due to COVID-related cases, Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter announced on Wednesday.
People may still vote by entering the Fiscal Court room from the outsi9de on the detention-center side of the building, according to Carpenter.
The building will reopen on Monday.
Dementia sessions set
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer several virtual sessions in the coming weeks.
• "Living with Alzheimer’s & Dementia for Caregivers: Middle Stages Series" will be offered in three parts: from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 11 and 18.
• "Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia" will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.
• "Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research" will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 19.
Registration is required for these programs.To register, call (800) 272-3900.
Extension service closed Tuesday
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service will be closed on Tuesday for the Presidential Election, to reopen Wednesday.