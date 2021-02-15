Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter has closed the Greenup County Courthouse today due to inclement weather.
The courthouse will resume normal operations on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Greenup agency hours announced
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department plans to open at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Those who were scheduled for their second dose of the COVID vaccine on Monday will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Fairview schools
meeting delayed
ASHLAND
Because of predictions of inclement weather, Fairview Independent Schools’ special board meeting, originally scheduled for today, has been postponed until 4 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Fairview High School's library.
For more information, call (606) 316-3230.