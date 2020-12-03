GREENUP
Walmart directed The Daily Independent to local health departments when asked about the number of COVID-19 cases connected to the River Hill Walmart Supercenter in Ashland, which was closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday for third-party deep-cleaning. It will reopen Friday at 7 a.m.
While the newspaper reached out to several local health departments, only one had responded to an inquiry as of Thursday afternoon.
According to Greenup County Health Director Chris Crum, three Greenup County residents who are employed at that Walmart have tested positive for COVID-19.
Registration for Reindeer Run open
GREENUP
Registration is under way for The Reindeer Run, a first-time virtual 5K run or walk and a half-marathon event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County.
The virtual race is set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13. Participants can register now and run or walk their chosen distance any time from now until midnight on Sunday night, Dec. 13.
To register, visit tristateracer.com, click on the calendar, search December for the races and register for either the 5K run/walk or half-marathon.
The Reindeer Run is being conducted entirely online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration fees are $25 for the 5K run/walk and $35 for the half-marathon. The 5K participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt with the race logo and can choose to receive a special finisher medal for an extra $6. Half-marathon participants will receive a shirt and a larger finisher medal.
Once registered, participants can run the course of their choice anywhere around the globe. Times are to be reported to the tristateracer.com website as soon as possible and no later than Dec. 17.
Shirts and medals will be mailed to participants about a week after the event. Updates are available on Facebook on the club’s Run By The River page, on the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County page or at runbytheriver.com.
BCC bridge winner named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Nov. 25 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Jo Weller; third — Judy Fields; fourth — Kay Memmer.
Winners for Dec. 2 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Jody Lowman; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Jo Weller.