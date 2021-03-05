GREENUP
The Greenup County Board of Health will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center.
The meeting will include the health department operating budget update, the health taxing district budget update, a legislative update and a COVID-19 update. All Healthy at Work guidelines will be followed.
For more information, call (606) 473-9838.
Dementia sessions
to be offered
LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer's Association will offer several virtual programs in the coming days.
• “Memory Cafe,” a social group where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially engaged with others, will be at 2 p.m. Monday.
• “Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be at noon Tuesday.
• “Living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Caregivers: Middle Stages Series” will be at 6:30 p.m. March 15.
• “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's” will be at 1 p.m. March 11 and at 6:30 p.m. March 16.
• “Dementia Conversations” will be at 2 p.m. March 17.
• “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior” will be at noon March 30.
To register for any of these programs, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 3 are: first — Jody Lowman; second — Kay Memmer; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Norma Meek.
Kool Hits Ashland Alliance Business of Month
ASHLAND
The Ashland Alliance has named Kool Hits 105.7 Business of the Month. Kool Hits is truly local, with live on-air personalities from 6 a.m. to midnight.
The station also provides community service announcements on-air and online, local weather updates, regional news, as well as local high school sports coverage.
The Kool Hits tower is located in Greenup County, where the studio was originally located. In 2002, it moved to downtown Ashland and their power was raised from 6,000 watts to 25,000 watts.
If you’d like to meet some of the radio personalities, you can find them at the Kool HIts booth at any given festival in the Tri-State. They are frequently at First Fridays, Poage Landing Days, Old Fashion Days, county fairs and more.
Contact Kool Hits at (606) 920-9565 or visit koolhits1057.com.
Church rummage sale
WORTHINGTON
Five Greenup area churches will be having a rummage sale today between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The rummage sale will be at The Philadelphia Association Building on Riverside Drive in Worthington. Along with assorted goods for sale, there will also be hot dogs and homemade cinnamon rolls. Everyone is invited.
Pesticide Applicator Training soon
COALTON
The annual Private Pesticide Applicator Training will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at the Franks Building at the Boyd County Extension Education Center.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the in-person event. Advanced registration is required by calling (606) 739-5184. The class counts as a CAIP training for Boyd County only.
MEETING
• Tuesday at 7 p.m.: The City of Raceland Council Meeting is scheduled for the Raceland Community Center.