AARF to mark 1,000 adoptions
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will celebrate 1,000 pet adoptions from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4 at the organization’s kennel at 12365 Kevin Drive.
AARF will accept donations in an attempt to collect 1,000 pounds of dog and cat food and $1,000 to put toward the veterinary bill.
Door prizes, raffles and signups for volunteers and fosters are planned.
Visitors also will be able to adopt. Fee for adopting a senior (8 years and older) is $100; otherwise, dogs are $150, puppies are $200 and cats and kittens are $50.
Free diabetes program available
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters is offering the Centers for Disease Control’s PreventT2 program, which is a free, yearlong program for those with prediabetes, according to a news release.
The goal is to help patients make lasting lifestyle changes that can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. The program is delivered through weekly online meetings with health care professionals.
With the PreventT2 lifestyle change program, patients can receive:
• a CDC-approved curriculum
• the skills needed to lose weight, be more physically active, and manage stress
• a trained lifestyle coach to guide and encourage their progress
• support from other participants with the same goals
• a yearlong program with weekly meetings for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months
Those interested in joining the program can register for an online information session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 13. To register, contact Kim Bayes, KDMC’s Center for Healthy Living, at (606) 408-1560 or via email at kim.bayes@kdmc.kdhs.us.
An online quiz, “Could You Have Prediabetes?” is available at: www.cdc.gov/PreventT2. If the score shows a high risk for prediabetes, patients are strongly encouraged talk to their health care provider or contact the King’s Daughters program.
Staff reports