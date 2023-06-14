Portsmouth forum 28th PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Today, a quarterly public forum, will be at 9 a.m. June 28, at the Scioto County Welcome Center at 342 Second St.
Lisa Carver, executive director of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, said the aim of the forum is information sharing.
“We have all come to rely very heavily on social media, but I’m a firm believer in face-to-face contact. Nothing will ever take the place of that,” Carver said.
The chamber will have calendars of community events available at Portsmouth Today for audience members to take home.
Forum presentations are short, with five minutes allotted for each organization, leaving time for community leaders, entrepreneurs and citizens to socialize.
For more information, call Carver at (740) 353-7647 or email her at lcarver@portsmouth.org.
Portsmouth Today is sponsored by The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom, and the Scioto County Visitors Bureau.
The free event includes a light breakfast.
Green Schools program announced
ELIZABETHTOWN
The Kentucky Association for Environmental Education (KAEE) has announced the launch of the Kentucky Green Schools program, which is designed to inspire students to develop environmentally friendly behavior and to feel empowered to take active steps toward creating a greener and healthier world.
By engaging in themed investigations, participating students play a leading role in reducing their school’s environmental impact and establishing a more sustainable learning atmosphere. These investigations enable students to identify, design and execute one or more action projects based on their findings. The program offers five student-driven investigations: energy, environmental quality, school site, waste and recycling; and water.
Educators interested in learning more about the Kentucky Green Schools program and how their school can participate can visit kaee.org/greenschools or contact katherine@kaee.org.
Staff reports