GRAYSON
The Grayson Municipal Building will be closed at noon Friday to allow employees to attend the funeral of a street department worker killed in a fire over the weekend.
Timothy Herron passed away in a fire Saturday in Grayson that displaced three and essentially destroyed two buildings.
Herron was a husband, a father and a respected city employee.
Assistant Fire Chief Duane Suttles said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Two die in
Rowan fire
MOREHEAD
Two are dead following a fire in Rowan County Tuesday.
Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of two people — who have not been identified — in a structure fire on Ky. 1274, according to a news release.
Troopers were called to the scene after firefighters discovered the remains inside the burned home. The two bodies have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. KSP was assisted by the Morehead Fire Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
Small Business
virtual program
IRONTON
The U.S. Small Business Administration will have a free, virtual program about the services the agency offers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28.
To register, visit sopoc.ecenterdirect.com or call (740) 377-4550.
MEETING
Today at 5:30 p.m.: Carter County School District, local planning committee, at East Carter High School.