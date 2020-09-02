ASHLAND
Kentucky Power awarded a $48,000 gift to Christian Appalachian Project recently. The grant will go toward renovations and repairs to housing in eastern Kentucky.
CAP addresses the improvement of substandard housing units in 11 distressed counties in eastern Kentucky, according to a Tuesday press release, many of which are also served by Kentucky Power.
Funds from the grant will be directed toward program costs to purchase materials and coordinate project supervision in our joint counties.
“We’re please to partner with (CAP) because they align with out goals so well,” said Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer. “We want our customers to use electricity as efficiently as possible which keeps their costs down. Sealing up your house and taking other measures is the best way to control electric usage.”
Caregivers support
group offered
ASHLAND
A caregivers support group in the FIVCO area will be at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 virtually or by phone.
The group is aimed at those with a loved one in a long-term care facility in Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties.
To register, call (800) 272-3900.
Large yard
sale scheduled
RUSH
A multi-family yard sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Kilgore Methodist Parsonage, beginning at 8 a.m. each day.
The parsonage is next to the church; turn off U.S. 60 at the former Rosie’s Restaurant and travel a quarter mile on Rt. 854.