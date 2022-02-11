ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center will celebrate the grand opening of Earthwise Pet today at the front of its store.
Guests (and their pets) are invited to check out the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Throughout the weekend, guests can enter to win prizes. Earthwise Pet will offer 20% off in-store purchases, $10 self washes at the self-wash station and giveaways.
Earthwise Pet is near the exterior Food Court entrance. “This is just one example of Ashland Town Center’s ongoing commitment to creating a true town center where community members can safely shop, dine and connect,” according to a press release.
Tournament to
benefit Westwood Club
LLOYD
606 Initiative will have its second annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament, with this year’s proceeds going to the Westwood Boys and Girls Club. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, beginning at 10 a.m. at Lloyd Church of the Nazarene.
The winning team will walk away with $1,000.
The winning adult team in both divisions will receive a trophy and a T-shirt.
Entry fee for adult teams is $150. Fee for those 17 and under is free.
“Come join us for a little friendly competition for a good cause,” said 606 Initiative’s Joel Duelley on the group’s Facebook page.
Call (606) 694-1096 to reserve a spot.
Tri-State Bible
College forum
SOUTH POINT
Tri-State Bible College is inviting the community to join its chapel panelists for a discussion on current trends in theology, Bible worship and mission at the next forum on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the TSBC Chapel.
Dr. Kevin Bloomfield, Prof. Manfred Lange, Pastor Jeff Canterbury and TSBC faculty members will be the panelists.
They will discuss “The Resurgence of Postmillennialism and Preterism from a Dispensational Perspective.”
Postmillennialism is the view that Jesus will return after the millennium, after the world has been successfully evangelized. Preterism is the belief that many or all the events described in the book of Revelation were in John’s immediate future — the first century AD — and have therefore already been fulfilled in our past.
Contact the college at (740) 377-2520 or visit www.tsbc.edu. for more information.
MEETINGS
Monday at 9:30 a.m.: Greenup County Board of Education, special meeting, Central Office.
Thursday at 1:30 p.m.: FIVCO Aging Advisory Council, FIVCO ADD office. On the agenda: Reviewing bids for aging services. In-person meeting in large board room. Masks are available. Contact Vicki Green at (606) 929-1366 if you prefer to attend virtually.