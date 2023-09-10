Governor in Greenup
GREENUP
Gov. Andy Beshear will be at the Greenup County Courthouse today at 2 p.m. to present the county with a check for $3.3 millions for the second round of the broadband expansion in Greenup County.
The county will also receive a $260,000 check from the governor for the Speedens Crossing Emergency resurfacing project that will start the week of Sept. 18, according to Judge-Executive Bobby Hall.
During the presentation, Greenup County will receive funds for various projects throughout the county.
Swift Eras Tour at Camp Landing
CANNONSBURG
The "Taylor Swift Eras Tour" is set to open on Oct. 13 and continue throughout the month, according to Camp Landing officials.
"We are beyond excited to announce the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Cinema Camp Landing," said George Bagnoli, General Manager at Cinema Camp Landing. "This event is a tribute to Taylor Swift's incredible journey and the impact she's had on her fans across the globe. We invite everyone to come and relive the magic of each era while enjoying the immersive cinematic experience only found at Cinema Camp Landing."
The Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Cinema Camp Landing will offer a range of extra Swifty fan touches. Indulge in specially crafted themed drinks and concessions that pay homage to Swift's chart-topping hits, according to Camp Landing.
Eras Tour cups and popcorn tubs will be available as souvenirs. Lucky attendees will have the chance to win exciting giveaways and experience surprises throughout the tour.
Dressing up is not just encouraged — it's part of the experience.
As a token of appreciation to our fans, each ticket purchased will come with a free #13 hand tattoo, Taylor Swift's iconic lucky number. Follow the Cinema Camp Landing social media pages for event details.
Tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour are now available for purchase at CinemaCampLanding.com or at the Cinema concession stand.
Visit CinemaCampLanding.com for more information.
Paving starts Sept. 13 on Ky. 2078
OLIVE HILL
Contractors will begin resurfacing Ky. 2078 (Garvin Ridge) near Olive Hill in Carter County next week.
Beginning around Wednesday, the nearly 4-mile highway will be reduced to one-lane with flagged traffic approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day for paving. Motorists should expect short delays where crews are working for about a week.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov for more information.