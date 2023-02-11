Gospel Night at Highlands Museum
ASHLAND
The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will host Gospel Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Choirs from local churches will perform at the free event.
The event is in conjunction with the museum’s Black History Month exhibit, which includes the work of local artist Jerry Johnson, a selection of African-American art from the private collection of Darrell Smith and our Black History Timeline.
For more information, call (606) 329-8888.
National Donor Day coming up
LOUISVILLE
Donate Life KY, in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC), is inviting donors from across the state to give blood on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, which is also National Donor Day.
The drive will help support the urgent-to-critical need for blood across the state and will also help support the health and recovery of Kentucky transplant recipients.
On Feb. 13, donors can conveniently stop at the Donate Life KY campus at 10301 Linn Station Road from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. to make their donation via Kentucky Blood Center’s Bloodmobile.
Those outside of Louisville looking to give blood on either Feb. 13 or Feb. 14 can do so at any other Kentucky Blood Center donor centers in Lexington, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).
For more information on the donor centers and to make an appointment during the statewide blood drive, visit kybloodcenter.org.
To learn more about Donate Life KY and the impact of organ donors throughout Kentucky, visit donatelifeky.org.
Lawsuit seeks medical testing
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio
Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states.
The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls for the rail operator to pay for medical screenings and related care for anyone living within a 30-mile (48-kilometer) radius of the derailment to determine who was affected by toxic substances released after the derailment. The lawsuit also is seeking undetermined damages.
About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed Feb. 3 in the Ohio village of East Palestine. No one was injured in the derailment that investigators said was caused by a broken axle.
Three days after the accident, authorities decided to release and burn vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, sending hydrogen chloride and the toxic gas phosgene into the air.
Environmental regulators have been monitoring the air and water in surrounding communities and have said that so far the air quality remains safe and drinking water supplies have not been affected.
But some residents have complained about headaches and feeling sick since the derailment.
Norfolk Southern declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Tuesday at 7 p.m.: City of Raceland Council, Community Center, 711 Chinn Street.
Staff, wire reports