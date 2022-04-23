ASHLAND
Gospel singing will take place at Second Baptist Church on Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
There will be fellowship afterward.
The church is at 4950 Williams Ave. in Ashland.
Former int’l. director
to speak to local Lions
GREENUP
Past Lions International Director Thomas H. Matney, of Lagrange, will be the guest speaker at the Greenup Lions Club building at 406 Main Street on Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m.
Matney is known throughout the U.S. and internationally for his involvement in Lions Club humanitarian services.
His awards include Ambassador of Good Will, Melvin Jones Fellow, Helen Keller Fellow and Kentucky Lions Hall of Fame.
The Greenup Lions Club will celebrate its 80 years of service locally and internationally during its annual new member induction ceremony.
Drug Take Back
Day April 30
The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. In Ashland, the Ashland Police Department is one such location.
Drug overdose deaths are up 16% in the last year, according to a news releease, claiming more than 290 lives every day.
According to a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration report, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
MEETINGS
• Monday at 8:30 a.m.: City of Catlettsburg Council, special meeting, city hall.
• Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Boyd County Board of Education, regular meeting, 14375 Lions Lane.