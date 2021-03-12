ASHLAND
The Neighborhood’s Spring with a Swing annual golf benefit will be April 23 at Diamond Links Golf Course.
Hold-in-one prizes for nine separate par 3 holes and a random ball drop prize are planning for the four-person scramble.
Ball drop cost is $5 per ball with a $1,000 prize. The winner does not have to be present.
Registration will be at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.
To sign up, download a brochure at https://www.dropbox.com/s/9756f6hi6bfypcl/shootout_trifold_21pdf.pdf?dl=0 and mail with check payable to Neighbors Helping Neighbors to P.O. Box 1703, Ashland, KY 41105-1703 or visit The Neighborhood-ashland.org and sign up online.
For more information, call Todd Young at (606) 327-5677 or email him at nhnboard@gmail.com.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 10 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Jody Lowman; third — Karen Maher; fourth — Teri McKee.
EKY businesses
get grant funding
BEREA
Several eastern Kentucky businesses recently received more than $100,000 in grant funding from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to install solar panels.
The Mountain Association worked with nine businesses in eastern Kentucky to apply for the grant funding in 2020, according to a press release. REAP allows that USDA to provide financial assistance to rural small businesses and agricultural producers to purchase, install and construct renewable energy systems, make energy efficiency improvements to non-residential buildings and facilities, and participate in energy audits.
The awarded businesses are the following: Long’s 1 & Up/Pro Hardware in Bell County, Silver Run Ceramics in Boyd County, Longview Estate in Garrard County, Breeding’s Plumbing and Electric in Letcher County, Mountain Truck Parts in Letcher County, London Tower Properties in Laurel County and Red River Gorgeous in Powell County. Two farms received funding: Lazy Eight in Garrard County and SouthDown Farm in Letcher County.
The awards total $106,683 and cover approximately 25% of the cost of each energy project for each business or farm.
MEETINGS
• Wednesday at 10 a.m.: The FIVCO Long Term Care Ombudsman Advisory Council will conduct a meeting via Go To Meeting. The program provides assistance and education to individuals residing in nursing home, personal and family care homes. Contact Amanda Hamilton at (606) 780-2258 for more information.
• Wednesday at 4 p.m.: There will be regular board meeting for Sanitation District No. 4 at the main office at 239 W. Little Garner Road.