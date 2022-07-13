Genealogy meeting will be Monday
GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the main branch of the Greenup County Public Library.
YouTube Videos on Analysis and Correlation of the Collected Information, Genealogical Proof Standard, Ancestry and Resolution of Conflicting Evidence, Genealogical Proof Standard and Ancestry by Christa Cowan will be presented.
Speed limit reduced on roads near Marshall
HUNTINGTON
The speed limit on two roads near Marshall University have been temporarily reduced while officials conduct a traffic study to determine if permanent changes are needed for pedestrian safety.
Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways installed new signs near the campus last week that reduce the speed limit on 3rd and 5th avenues from 35 mph to 25 mph, The Herald-Dispatch reported.
The move stems from ongoing discussions among Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Marshall University administrators and officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways following the death of a Marshall student last year who was struck by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue while crossing the street at the crosswalk.
Days after Cox’s death, Williams asked the Division of Highways to conduct a traffic safety audit on the streets around Marshall’s campus. The study is ongoing and officials are reviewing possible safety measures. Depending on the recommendations from the study, the speed limit will be evaluated.
Work, daytime road closures near Vanceburg
VANCEBURG
Replacement of four culvert pipes on Ky.8 in Lewis County will require daytime highway closures and one-lane traffic just east of Vanceburg July 18-21.
Weather permitting, pipe work and road closures will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily:
-Monday, July 18: Ky. 8 closed at milepoint 14.45 with barricades at Benton Street and near Charles Street.
-Tuesday, July 19: KY 8 closed at milepoint 15.39 with barricades at Union Hill Road and Fannin Lane.
-Wednesday, July 20: Ky. 8 closed at milepoint 15.46 with barricades at Union Hill Road and Fannin Lane.
-Thursday, July 21: Ky. 8 closed at milepoint 15.5 with barricades at Union Hill Road and Fannin Lane.
Each day until about 3 p.m., all through traffic on KY 8 must detour. Traffic can use KY 3020 (Ronald Reagan Memorial Parkway) and the AA Highway to reroute. After 3 p.m. and overnight, KY 8 will be restricted to one lane at work sites with traffic controlled by temporary signals until roadway fill settles.