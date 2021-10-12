GREENUP
The Greenup County Genealogy and Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Community Room at the Greenup County Public Library's main branch.
Those attending are asked to bring their family tree or computer, etc. to fill out at least a basic five-generation family tree and share their contact information for a binder in the genealogy room.
Cruise-in
will be Friday
CATLETTSBURG
The Gate City Cruisers and Catlettsburg Community Development will have a cruise-in from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Boyd County Courthouse.
Food trucks will be on the scene and door prizes will be awarded.
Children are welcome to wear their costumers and participate in Trunk or Treat.
Farmers market
closed for season
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Farmers Market on Tuesday at the King's Daughters location is closed for the season.
The Boyd County Farmers Market for Thursday at King's Daughters and Saturday at the Camp Landing (former Kyova Mall) will remain open until the end of October.
Barktober Fest
set for AARF
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have its Barktober Fest Adoption Event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the kennel at 12365 Kevin Drive.
Vendors, a food truck, bake sale and pet lover items will be available. Ther will be a supply drive and the opportunity to sign up to volunteer.
Those interested in adopting must have preapproved applications; to become preapproved, message AARF at adopt4aarf@gmail.com. Each successful adoption will receive a free gift.
Writers Can Read
will be Monday
HUNTINGTON
Two Appalachian writers will be featured during the monthly Writers Can Read for the month.
Ace Boggess and Brandon Whited will be featured at the event, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Heritage Station. An open mic session will be offered after the featured writers read. Masks and social distancing are required.
Boggess is the author of six books of poetry, including "Escape Envy," "I Have Lost the Art of Dreaming It So" and "The Prisoners." His writing has appeared in Michigan Quarterly Review, Notre Dame Review, Harvard Review, Mid-American Review and other journals. An ex-con, he lives in Charleston.
Whited has spent his life in the Appalachian region of southwest Virginia. He acquired his love for writing at 6 and has been fascinated by the Titanic and maritime history. Whited has been a member of the Titanic International Society since 2012, a trustee since 2019, and has had numerous articles and book reviews published in the Society’s quarterly journal, "Voyage." "Gilded Tragedy: West Virginia’s Titanic Widow" was his first book.
For more information, email michaelconnick@gmail.com.